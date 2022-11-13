Brazilian makes Chelsea his preferred transfer destination as Blues prepare to match PSG’s €60m bid

Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick has reportedly made Chelsea his preferred destination as he looks to play in the Premier League after leaving Brazilian football.

The 16-year-old looks an elite young talent and it seems he has several top clubs chasing him and ready to meet his €60million release clause, according to ESPN.

It remains to be seen where Endrick will definitely end up, but ESPN state that Chelsea are ready to match PSG’s offer to trigger the teenager’s release clause at Palmeiras.

And as well as that, it seems Endrick’s preference could be to move to Stamford Bridge, which is certainly an exciting piece of Chelsea transfer news for fans, who could do with something to lift their mood after the team’s recent disappointing form.

It seems clear that Endrick could be the next superstar of the game, as he already looks such an exciting player to watch even at such a young age.

If Chelsea can remain in pole position for this signing, it could be a big statement for the club’s new owners as they look to build on the success of the Roman Abramovich era.