England international explains how he thought he’d never play for his country again

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier has opened up on his journey to re-joining the England squad. 

Dier was recently called up to the England squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar. After an inconsistent few years at Tottenham, Dier didn’t make the squad for England’s last major tournament.

Dier was heavily involved previously and under Antonio Conte he’s started to rekindle the form he once produced.

Now, Dier has opened up on his journey to being recalled to the England squad.

Eric Dier celebrates scoring for Tottenham.
More Stories / Latest News
“I don’t respect Erik ten Hag” and “Manchester United have betrayed me” says Cristiano Ronaldo in interview
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal and Liverpool stars join Newcastle duo
Cristiano Ronaldo chats to Piers Morgan in “most explosive interview he’s ever given”

“Obviously I am well aware it is a very privileged position to be in. There was a time when I thought I wasn’t going to be in any way involved with England anymore,” said Dier, as relayed by the Evening Standard.

It’s no surprise to see Dier called up to the latest England squad after an impressive season for Tottenham. Dier has featured in every single Spurs match so far this season and is integral to how Spurs play in their back-three system.

Gareth Southgate usually opts for a similar system with England, especially against stronger opposition, so there’s certainly a place for Dier in this current squad.

Whether Dier would start for England in a back-two is a different story, but we could see him in the starting eleven at points during the tournament.

More Stories Eric Dier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.