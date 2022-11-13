Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier has opened up on his journey to re-joining the England squad.

Dier was recently called up to the England squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar. After an inconsistent few years at Tottenham, Dier didn’t make the squad for England’s last major tournament.

Dier was heavily involved previously and under Antonio Conte he’s started to rekindle the form he once produced.

Now, Dier has opened up on his journey to being recalled to the England squad.

“Obviously I am well aware it is a very privileged position to be in. There was a time when I thought I wasn’t going to be in any way involved with England anymore,” said Dier, as relayed by the Evening Standard.

It’s no surprise to see Dier called up to the latest England squad after an impressive season for Tottenham. Dier has featured in every single Spurs match so far this season and is integral to how Spurs play in their back-three system.

Gareth Southgate usually opts for a similar system with England, especially against stronger opposition, so there’s certainly a place for Dier in this current squad.

Whether Dier would start for England in a back-two is a different story, but we could see him in the starting eleven at points during the tournament.