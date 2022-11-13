Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Arsenal contact over potential €55m transfer, Chelsea’s issues + more

Hello and welcome to my Daily Briefing! Read on for the latest exclusive transfer news and remember to SUBSCRIBE HERE if you want this post in your inbox every Sunday-Thursday morning!

AC Milan

I’ve had many questions about Rafael Leao, and what I can say is that during the World Cup in Qatar, Chelsea will have their people there to monitor the player’s form with the Portuguese national team. He’s been outstanding in Serie A and in the Champions League, so now we’ll see how he does at the World Cup. Graham Potter has spoken highly of him, and there was a verbal offer turned down towards the end of the summer.

From Milan’s perspective, they have no intention to accept anything less than Rafael Leao’s release clause. They are also still pushing to try to extend the player’s contract. Paolo Maldini is trying and trying, having conversations with the player and his family. Chelsea and other clubs will continue to monitor him, so it won’t be easy.

Arsenal

For sure Arsenal remain interested and in contact to discuss the Mykhaylo Mudryk deal. They like him, but the race is open and Shakhtar want way more than the rumoured €50-55m.

I think Arsenal is the perfect place for him: Premier League, ambitious project, young players and excellent manager/board.

Still, there’s still no official bid on Shakhtar table, so let’s see what happens in the next weeks.

As I’ve mentioned before, I think we will see Arsenal being ready to invest in more signings this January. They have been fantastic in the Premier League, now five points clear, and it’s a big opportunity for them if they can strengthen further in the middle of the season.

Barcelona

I was surprised to hear some speculation about Ansu Fati and his agent looking for a move away from Barcelona. This is not the information I have at all.

Honestly, there is absolutely no update as Ansu Fati wants to stay, he’s happy at Barca and nothing is happening in January. There are no negotiations or concrete talks, Ansu is considered key player for Barcelona as things stand – then we’ll see in the future!

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi: “Messi’s return to Barca in 2023? Leo knows that Barcelona is always his home.”

Bayern Munich

Official. Croatian youngster Josip Stanisic has extended his contract at FC Bayern until 2026, deal completed.

Brentford

What a result for Brentford away to Manchester City yesterday! Ivan Toney was superb, and I think this Instagram post says it all after he failed to make the England World Cup squad.

PS – take a look at the reply from Reece James!

Brighton

Leandro Trossard on Chelsea links: “Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see. I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling.”

Chelsea

Another poor result and performance for Chelsea yesterday, but I wouldn’t rush to conclusions about this new project just yet.

All people at Chelsea know that this will take time. It takes time to bring in new ideas, new manager, new methods, and of course the new directors who will join the club in 2023… it’s part of the rebuilding.

Everything is new at Chelsea, we’re only a few months into this new era. I think this World Cup break comes at a good time for them. It’s an opportunity to re-start, understand the new vision, and work hard for it.

Leandro Trossard on Chelsea links: “Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see. I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling.”

Chelsea are admirers of Benjamin Sesko and will continue to monitor him, along with Manchester United. They rate him very highly, but at the moment he has already agreed to join RB Leipzig next season, and in any case Chelsea’s priority remains Christopher Nkunku.

Kyle Walker-Peters was one of the right-backs on Chelsea’s list in the summer, alongside Denzel Dumfries. The Southampton defender is a player they have been following for a long time but there are no negotiations or contacts ongoing, as of now. The situation is really quiet as things stand around Walker-Peters.

In other news, Mason Mount’s contract talks with Chelsea have reportedly stalled (Telegraph)

Liverpool

What a turnaround we’ve seen from Darwin Nunez! His brace against Southampton yesterday means he now has seven goals in his last ten games, following a run of just two goals from his first eight with Liverpool.

I’m told the club are really happy with Darwin. He’s doing great in training, he has excellent relationship with his teammates and Klopp’s staff can see the improvement every single day.

The coaching team and Klopp himself have helped him with specific training sessions, explaining him their idea and system; Darwin has now adapted to a new life in England and to a new style of football. Step by step.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool are in talks to discuss a new contract for Roberto Firmino, whose current deal expires in 2023: “Normal conversations are happening, so we will see what happens there.”

I’m told there is still nothing advanced here, but conversations are happening, so we’ll see how this develops in the coming weeks and months.

Manchester City

Savinho has scored his second goal for PSV Eindhoven and Man City are very happy with his development. He’s on loan to the Dutch club from Troyes as the City Group invested €6.5m plus €6m add-ons to sign him. Born in 2004, Savinho is highly rated and part of City’s future plans.

Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Benjamin Sesko. They will continue to follow him, they are convinced he can become the next big thing. The next step is already decided, though, as he’ll move from Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig.

PSG

Marco Verratti and Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced talks over a new deal. Verratti is open to staying and signing new contract – it’s not fully done yet but talks are in progress.

Real Sociedad

Official, confirmed. Spanish talent Pablo Marin has signed a new long term deal with Real Sociedad until June 2027.

Southampton

Chelsea have liked Kyle Walker-Peters for some time and considered him in the summer, but as of now things are very quiet on the right-back’s future.

Sporting Lisbon

Mateo Tanlongo to Sporting deal will be signed and completed next week – but it’s 100% done, I can reveal. He’ll join in January on a long-term deal from Rosario Central.

Tottenham

There is a lot of speculation about Antonio Conte, but I need to stress that it will take time. Soon there will be concrete discussions over the manager, but there is a lot to consider – the project has to be right, and he will also decide with his family what they want.

Rodrigo Bentancur is enjoying his highest ever scoring season. He’s now on five goals from midfield, and seems to have found a new lease of life under Antonio Conte. Tottenham invested €19m fixed fee for Bentancur plus €6m add-ons that could be activated in next four years.

Antonio Conte on Tottenham’s January plans: “You need patience, you need the transfer market to improve the, squad, the quality of your squad and it’s important. Today you have seen the difference to have Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison rather than not.”

Giovani Lo Celso speaks out in an emotional Instagram post as injury rules him out of the World Cup with Argentina…