Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson has given an exciting admission regarding Arsenal’s chances of signing Youri Tielemans.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly had his eye on the Leicester City midfielder for a while, but a deal has failed to materialise in past transfer windows.

However, the 25-year-old’s time at the King Power Stadium looks set to come to a close next summer as he sees out the final months of his contract. Tielemans has not yet agreed a contract extension or a new deal with the club and it’s likely he will seek a new challenge with several teams interested.

Tielemans will be travelling to Qatar to represent Belgium at the forthcoming World Cup, which may attract interest from other managers.

The Gunners could finally agree a deal to bring the Belgian to the Emirates at the end of the season, and Dawson is seemingly certain Tielemans will be an Arsenal player.

Dawson gives verdict on Tielemans rumours

Michael Dawson said (via HITC): “Yes, he would [be a good signing]. They have been looking at him for a long, long time.



“He is coming to the end of his contract, so that would be a no-brainer, I think. Will they wait until the summer? That will be the question.



“Tielemans, I think it will only be a matter of time.”