Manchester United travel to Fulham as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend.

In a way, United bounced back during the week after they faced Aston Villa once again, this time in the Carabao Cup. However, there’s no doubt the Premier League is more important to Erik ten Hag, so he will be desperate for a result against a Fulham side who will have surprised a lot of people this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game against Aston Villa during the week with an illness, and it appears we was unable to recover in time for this weekend’s game.

Anthony Martial will start up front in his place as he looks to rekindle the form he was producing at the start of the season.

With Diogo Dalot suspended, Ten Hag had a decision to make with who he chose to play at right-back, and it appears either Luke Shaw or Tyrell Malacia will be playing out of position, with both named in the starting eleven.

Andreas Pereira will be looking to get one over on his former club, but Fulham will once again be without their star man Aleksandr Mitrovic.