Revealed: How Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have helped Darwin Nunez turn his form around

Liverpool are finally seeing the best of summer signing Darwin Nunez despite his initial slow start to life in the Premier League.

The talented young Uruguay international looked an exciting talent at Benfica last season, and it’s not too surprising that one of Europe’s biggest clubs went out and paid big money to win the race for his signature.

Still, some fans will have been a little sceptical at first, with Nunez managing only two goals in his first eight competitive games for the Reds.

Since then, though, Nunez has looked a lot sharper, netting seven goals and contributing one assist in his last ten matches, including a brace in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Southampton.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing on CaughtOffside’s Substack, Fabrizio Romano gave some insight into how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaches worked on Nunez’s form on the training ground.

“I’m told they are really happy with Darwin. He’s doing great in training, he has excellent relationship with his teammates and Klopp’s staff can see the improvement every single day,” Romano said.

“The coaching team and Klopp himself have helped him with specific training sessions, explaining him their idea and system; Darwin has now adapted to a new life in England and to a new style of football. Step by step.”

LFC supporters will surely be thrilled with this, as it really looked for some time like this big signing might’ve been a mistake.

Still, Klopp is a top manager and it seems he’s once again worked his magic behind the scenes to calm the situation down and help this player realise his full potential.