“I don’t respect Erik ten Hag” and “Manchester United have betrayed me” says Cristiano Ronaldo in interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has called out Manchester United and Erik ten Hag in an “explosive” interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo’s current situation with Manchester United has become toxic in the last few months. The 37-year-old has become a squad player rather than the main man as he usually is.

The Portuguese forward recently stormed down the tunnel before a game had ended, after refusing to come on as a substitute, and he’s now revealed all in an interview.

Ronaldo has claimed that he doesn’t respect Ten Hag, and that Manchester United have betrayed him, as seen below.

? Cristiano Ronaldo tells @PiersMorgan: "Manchester United have betrayed me. I've been made black sheep. I don't respect Erik ten Hag". #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hlQcbYyfTE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2022

Morgan revealed the interview earlier in the day on Twitter, claiming it was going to be an “explosive” one and it’s hard to disagree.

There’s always two sides to every story but from the outside looking in, Ronaldo has shown disrespect to Manchester United through his actions.

To make such a claim about the club you play for is interesting, considering Ronaldo is still contracted to Manchester United until the end of the season, but with the January transfer window approaching now the World Cup is set to begin, maybe he feels it’s the right time.