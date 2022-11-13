Journalist gives exciting admission regarding Liverpool’s chances to sign Premier League midfielder

Journalist Paul Brown has ranked Liverpool’s chances of signing Youri Tielemans next summer – and it sounds positive for the Merseyside team.

The Leicester City midfielder is out of contract in the Midlands next summer and has all but confirmed his desire to leave by not agreeing a contract extension or new deal.

He has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Manchester United, but Jurgen Klopp may also be monitoring the 25-year-old for a potential deal at the end of the season.

Liverpool have been plagued with injuries throughout the first half of the season and the midfield department has been significantly depleted. Title and provides a proven, versatile and experienced addition – as well as being free. He will represent Belgium at the forthcoming World Cup tournament.

Journalist rates Liverpool’s chances

Paul Brown has given his verdict on Liverpool’s chances of signing the Belgian. He told GiveMeSport: “A dark horse to watch out for here is Liverpool. I would not be surprised at all if we saw Liverpool make a move for Tielemans as a free agent.”