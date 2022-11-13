Jurgen Klopp makes transfer request, Bundesliga player on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp has identified the Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko as a potential target.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 17-year-old attacker is a target for Manchester United as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The report claims that Klopp has asked the club hierarchy for a centre forward at the end of the season and his close relationship with the German club could help Liverpool sign the talented youngster.

Moukoko is nearing the end of his contract at Borussia Dortmund and he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to wait until summer to sign him for free. They could also make a move for the player in January and sign him for a nominal price in order to fend off competition from other clubs.

The Reds could definitely use more depth in their attacking department and Moukoko could be a long-term acquisition for them. The 17-year-old is rated as one of the most exciting young prospects in the Bundesliga, and a manager like Klopp could help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

On the other hand, Manchester United could use another attacker to support Marcus Rashford as well. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires and Erik ten Hag must look to bring in a quality alternative.