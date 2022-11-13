Jurgen Klopp speaks out on Liverpool’s January transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on Liverpool’s January transfer window plans after a relatively disappointing start to the season.
Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League, 15 points off Arsenal who sit at the top of the table. There aren’t many fans who would have predicted this going into the World Cup break and there’s no doubt Liverpool will have to improve on the pitch or add quality to their squad.
The January transfer window is always a difficult market with clubs reluctant to sell players halfway through a season, and Klopp has now opened up about his plans for the upcoming window.
“We are always open to these kind of things, but we don’t have to open that discussion. It doesn’t help now because it is always the same, we always talk about the same, it’s always the same – if there’s something possible for us, we will do it.
If not, what do we mean ‘you need’? So, we cannot play without? That’s not the case – we can. But if the door opens, or opens up, then we are open as well, that’s not a problem, so it’s not about wanting or whatever. Of course, we want to improve the team all the time, we just believe in the training ground as well, that we can do it there, so we will see what happens,” said Klopp, as relayed by 90min.
It appears Klopp is keeping his cards close to his chest but he isn’t ruling out Liverpool bringing in reinforcements if the right player becomes available.
Despite struggling in the Premier League, Liverpool still have the power to attract elite players due to their stature and Champions League status, and you’d imagine they’ll still finish in the top four come the end of the season.