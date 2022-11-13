Jurgen Klopp speaks out on Liverpool’s January transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on Liverpool’s January transfer window plans after a relatively disappointing start to the season.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League, 15 points off Arsenal who sit at the top of the table. There aren’t many fans who would have predicted this going into the World Cup break and there’s no doubt Liverpool will have to improve on the pitch or add quality to their squad.

The January transfer window is always a difficult market with clubs reluctant to sell players halfway through a season, and Klopp has now opened up about his plans for the upcoming window.

It appears Klopp is keeping his cards close to his chest but he isn’t ruling out Liverpool bringing in reinforcements if the right player becomes available.

Despite struggling in the Premier League, Liverpool still have the power to attract elite players due to their stature and Champions League status, and you’d imagine they’ll still finish in the top four come the end of the season.