Ian Wright blasts Leeds player; suggests he is lazy

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has taken aim at the ‘lazy’ performance of Leeds United ace Liam Cooper against Tottenham yesterday.

Leeds were beaten 4-3 in a thrilling contest, but could have done so much better after causing Spurs problems throughout.

Wright clearly wasn’t happy with some of the defending that allowed Tottenham back into the game.

Speaking on Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday night (12 November, 31m10s), Wright said: “Look at this one-two, look at [Liam] Cooper, [Robin] Koch coming across.

“This is a poor challenge. He’s got to hold him up, he’s got to do something.

“Look at that, [Kulusevski has] walked past him.

“Cooper should be getting back but he’s not even busting a gut to get back to Bentancur and he just slips it in.”