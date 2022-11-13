Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa could reportedly do his old club a big favour in the transfer market if he ends up taking the Bournemouth job.

According to reports, Bielsa looks to be a serious candidate to take over at Bournemouth this season, and it might mean he blocks the club from pursuing a deal for Noa Lang.

The Argentine is said to have previously been offered the Belgian when he was in charge at Elland Road, but didn’t want him due to his lack of defensive work rate.

Still, Lang continues to be admired by Leeds and other big clubs, with his technical ability and flair seeing him compared with the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

Leeds fans will hope that Bielsa returning to the Premier League with Bournemouth can actually do their club a favour and boost their chances of finally bringing in Lang in January.