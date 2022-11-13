Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United.

A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium.

Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee of around €100 million for the player.

Osimhen has been an excellent signing for Napoli and it is no surprise that the Italian giants are not willing to let him leave for a nominal price. It remains to be seen whether his suitors are willing to step up and pay the asking price for him.

The Nigerian international scored 28 goals in his last two seasons with the Italian club and he has scored 10 goals across all competitions this season. Both Liverpool and Manchester United could use a reliable forward like him in their ranks.

Liverpool have not replaced Sadio Mane since the Senegalese international’s departure and Osimhen could be an exciting alternative. That said, they have Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah at their disposal and the trio are expected to be the first-choice front three when they are fit.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are heavily reliant on Marcus Rashford and they could use more depth in the side. Osimhen can operate as a wide forward as well as a centre forward. His versatility will give Erik ten Hag some tactical flexibility as well.

However, the asking price remains a major obstacle for any club looking to sign him.