Liverpool face “serious” interest from Mukesh Ambani – the Indian billionaire worth £90bn

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is reportedly seriously interested in buying Liverpool FC from the Fenway Sports Group.

FSG recently announced they’d be placing the Reds up for sale, and this has led to plenty of rumoured interest in the Premier League giants.

One of the latest names looking into buying Liverpool is Ambani, who is worth around £90bn, making him one of the top ten richest people in the world.

FSG would supposedly sell Liverpool for around £4bn, so that should be easy for Ambani to afford, and the Mirror claim some contact has already taken place over this potential deal.

Liverpool have enjoyed a lot of success under FSG, who appointed Jurgen Klopp as manager in 2015, whilst also putting together a good set-up with key figures like Michael Edwards at Anfield.

