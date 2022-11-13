Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season

Liverpool are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram.

Thuram has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just 15 Bundesliga games this season.

Milan Live recently reported that Arsenal were interested in signing Thuram, alongside Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The French forward is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so we could see him leave in the January transfer window if Monchengladbach don’t want to risk him leaving on a free transfer.

Arsenal, Villa and Palace will now face competition from another Premier League side. According to FussballTransfers, Liverpool have now entered the race to sign the 25-year-old.

It’s set to be a competitive battle to secure the signature of Thuram, with more clubs entering the race as he continues to score goals in the Bundesliga.

The report also claims that Bayern Munich see Thuram as an alternative target if they fail to sign Harry Kane.