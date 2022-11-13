Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is reportedly set to get a close look at transfer target Lucas Fernandes.

The French tactician is reported to be keen on signing the 25-year-old from Portimonense in the near future, and his loan club Botafogo will be heading to Selhurst Park for a friendly during the World Cup break on December 3rd.

Palace fans will no doubt be intrigued to see Fernandes in action and see if he is worth pursuing.

The Brazil Under-23 international looks like a player with some potential, but it may be that making the step up to the Premier League would be too much for him at this point in his career.