Man Utd face competition from Chelsea in race for David de Gea replacement

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.



Sanchez has been named in Luis Enrique’s 26-man World Cup squad to represent Spain in Qatar.

The 24-year-old has impressed at Brighton with his form and contribution to the side’s performances.

United are on the hunt for a David de Gea replacement, who is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag undecided on the Spaniard’s future.

De Gea has been a long-time servant at United and has been at the club since 2011, having racked up 500 appearances in that time. He is one of only two remaining players to have been signed by and played under Sir Alex Ferguson, along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea will rival Man Utd for Sanchez

Chelsea are also seemingly on the market in the search for goalkeeper reinforcements, following the fluctuating forms of both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to The Mirror, they will rival the Red Devils in the pursuit of Sanchez, should Brighton allow him to leave.