Reports reveals what Manchester United star must do in order to stay

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will be a free agent at the end of the season and it seems the Red Devils are willing to offer him a contract extension.

The 32-year-old has not been at his best this season and he has been criticised heavily for his errors this year. Furthermore, the Spaniard does not seem to suit Erik ten Hag’s passing football either.

Despite all the reservations about his suitability for the side right now, Manchester United are prepared to offer him an extension, but the player would have to accept a major pay cut as per Daily Star.

The 32-year-old currently earns around £375,000 per week, but he would have to lower his wages by at least £100,000 per week in order for Manchester United to offer him a new contract.

The report from Daily Star claims that the Spaniard is keen on staying at Old Trafford beyond this season, and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement regarding a wage reduction.

Apparently Manchester United are yet to open talks with the player’s representatives regarding the situation and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Despite his shortcomings and regression, De Gea has been an excellent servant for Manchester United since joining the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He is one of the leaders in the Manchester United dressing room and keeping him at the club will only benefit the club on and off the pitch.

