Moyes has initiated January move for player labelled the ‘worst in the league’ by his own fans

West Ham United are reportedly lining up a move for a defender that their fans have named the ‘worst in the league’.



After a lacklustre start to the Premier League campaign by the Irons, David Moyes is looking ahead to the January transfer window and preparing a deal for a new addition in defence.

West Ham currently sit 16th in the table and are tied with two other clubs for most losses this season after overseeing nine defeats, along with Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Keane could make the switch in January

According to The Daily Star, Moyes has eyed Everton’s Michael Keane as an option since the summer to bolster his squad and it’s looking like a deal may finally materalise in the winter.

Everton fans will be happy to see the back of the 29-year-old, who is a Manchester United academy graduate, as they have previously labelled him one of the worst players in the league and at their club.