Exclusive: Arsenal described as “the perfect place” for €55m+ transfer target as talks continue

Arsenal could be the perfect destination for Mykhaylo Mudryk as talks continue over a potential transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

The Gunners are keen to seal a deal for Mudryk, with contact ongoing, though with no official bid made to his club Shakhtar Donetsk yet, according to Romano.

Arsenal are having a great season so far, finding themselves five points clear at the top of the Premier League after a surprisingly strong start, and a signing like this in January could really boost their chances of keeping their place at the top of the table.

Mudryk looks an outstanding young talent who’s really enjoying his football this season, but one issue is that his value keeps on rising, with Romano insisting that the Ukraine international will now surely cost more than the €55million or so that’s been quoted by some media outlets.

“For sure Arsenal remain interested and in contact to discuss the Mudryk deal,” Romano explained.

“They like him, but the race is open and Shakhtar want way more than rumoured €50-55m.

“I think Arsenal is the perfect place for him: Premier League, ambitious project, young players and excellent manager/board.

“Still, there’s still no official bid on Shakhtar table, so let’s see what happens in the next weeks.”

Arsenal have done brilliantly so far this term, but one concern for Mikel Arteta will surely be a lack of depth, particularly up front.

If any one of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka were to miss a few weeks due to injury, it could really hurt the north Londoners, so it’s surely vital that someone like Mudryk comes in to provide more options in that department.