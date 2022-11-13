‘Statement signing’ – Sky Sports now think Newcastle are signing £52m winger

Newcastle United are now being tipped to make the ‘statement signing’ of Shakhtar Donetsk winger and Arsenal transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Magpies are one of the clubs to have been linked with Mudryk in recent times, with the Ukraine international likely to attract plenty of interest in January after his superb form at the start of this season.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can overtake Arsenal in the race for this signing, which is likely to cost £52million, but it seems Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie is tipping this exciting deal to go through and for the club’s owners to make this major statement in the transfer market.

“That one really stands out. If they were to bring someone like him in, that would be a real statement,” Downie told Give Me Sport.