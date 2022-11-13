Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian attacking midfielder Jeffinho.

According to Journalist Jose Passini, the 22-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of the two Premier League clubs with his performances. Clubs from other European leagues are thought to be keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Apparently, Newcastle and West Ham have recently sent scouts to watch the player in action and they were impressed with his performances.

It will be interesting to see whether the two Premier League clubs decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer in the coming months.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has a contract with Botafogo until the summer of 2025, and the South American outfit could look to demand a premium for his services.

They are under no pressure to sell the player immediately and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Both Newcastle and West Ham could use more creativity in the midfield and the 22-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition if he manages to adapt to English football.

The midfield can operate as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder, and his versatility will be a bonus for the two clubs. He has four goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.

The player is prodigiously talented and moving to the Premier League could accelerate his development as he will be playing alongside better players.