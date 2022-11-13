Premier League team of the week: Arsenal and Liverpool stars join Newcastle duo

Garth Crooks has named his Premier League team of the week including Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle stars after their important wins.

Arsenal defeated Wolves in a tough away game on Saturday night, with Martin Odegaard grabbing both of the goals. Liverpool beat Southampton, a fixture which could have been a potential banana skin after their recent appointment of a new manager in Nathan Jones.

Newcastle faced Chelsea at home and once again continued their excellent run by beating Graham Potter’s side.

All three of them clubs have heavy involvement in Crooks’ team of the week for the BBC, as seen below.

Garth Crooks' team of the week

With Odegaard grabbing two crucial goals in Arsenal’s win, it’s no surprise to see him make the cut. It’s the same story with Nunez, who is beginning to find some form in front of goal, also grabbing a brace.

With Newcastle keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea, Pope and Trippier make the XI after a resolute display keeping the ball out of the net, especially after they scored with Chelsea looking to equalise.

A special mention is deserved for Ivan Toney. The English striker was unfortunate to now be called up to the World Cup squad ahead of the tournament later this month, and he answered back with a brace away to Manchester City.

 

 

