Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers jumped at Moyes defense when asked if he should be given time to turn things around at London Stadium.

The Hammers find themselves 16th in the standings with only 14 points after 15 games despite spending a lot of money last summer in new signings.

“Should David be given time? Absolutely,” Rodgers said of Moyes (The Independent).

“He is a top-class manager. He has taken the club from where it was a few years ago into European football, which we never would have thought was possible from where they were.

Rodgers believes one of the main reasons for West Ham poor form is the decline of older players.

“They’ve had a big turnaround in the summer in terms of players and the adaptation takes time. A lot of new players in at a new level, plus some senior players who are on the decline. That also happens.

“But David is a top-class manager. He will be disappointed but he will go away and come back and use this time well. I have no doubt he will get them winning again.” – finished Moyes.

West Ham suffered another huge blow this weekend after registering another loss, this time against Rodgers himself who looks to be turning things around after tough start of the season.