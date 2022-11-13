Man Utd & Liverpool eye potential Spurs transfer raid as one club ponders €80m deal

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

The South Korea international has a contract with Spurs until 2025, but it may be that his future is now in some doubt as top clubs apparently circle for his signature.

As well as interest from Tottenham’s Premier League rivals, it seems Son is also a top target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to El Nacional.

The report suggests PSG could get a deal done for around €80million – a price they wouldn’t consider too much to pay for a player of Son’s quality, who could have an important role to play at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have some concerns over Lionel Messi at the moment, with the Argentine set to be out of contract at the end of this season, and Son could be a fine replacement.

Son would also surely do an important job for the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool, who are both having disappointing seasons.

The 30-year-old is proven in English football and could surely give Erik ten Hag a superior option to the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and the inconsistent Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also look like they could do with replacing Sadio Mane, who has been badly missed since leaving for Bayern Munich in the summer.