Premier League duo are in a couple and open about it with teammates, could go public in Channel 4 documentary

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Posted by

Two Premier League players are in a couple and have come out as gay to their teammates, but not yet publicly.

Still, reports suggest the Premier League footballers in question could come out in a documentary currently in production with Channel 4.

This follows Gary Lineker recently claiming he was aware of two Premier League players who were thinking of coming out as gay soon.

A source said: “They did not see the need to hide from their teammates — and why should they?

“No one was remotely bothered about it and they had the backing of the manager and the hierarchy at the club.

“But they decided not to come out publicly — although neither are ashamed and it could happen down the line.

More Stories / Latest News
Moyes has initiated January move for player labelled the ‘worst in the league’ by his own fans
Chelsea fans will have mixed feelings about the promise Graham Potter was made in his CFC interview
Bielsa could be about to help Leeds sign a player once compared to Zidane

MORE: Revealed: Arsenal transfer target changes agent to help push through €40m transfer

“During the the season they wanted to concentrate on their football.

“While making a statement would positive, it could take their attention away from their performances on the pitch.

“Their teammates have also been told not to say anything publicly to protect their privacy.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.