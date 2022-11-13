Alejandro Garnacho scored a late winner for Manchester United with just a few seconds remaining on the clock.

Garnacho must feel like he’s living a dream at the moment. The young winger has been in sensational form and his latest appearance for Manchester United added to that.

The Argentine came on late in the game and scored the winner for Manchester United with just seconds remaining on the clock.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, NBC Sports and BEIN Sports.

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO WINS IT FOR MAN UTD AT THE DEATH ? (via @NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/CkJMnTGKp0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 13, 2022

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO!! ?? A new star is born…? pic.twitter.com/cIokBafVTB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2022

Garnacho may feel unfortunate to have missed out on the Argentina World Cup squad, but there’s no doubt his time will come.