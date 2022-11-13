Video: Bruno Fernandes heaps praise on Manchester United star

Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho grabbed the winner late on as Manchester United beat Fulham in the Premier League. Garnacho also recently scored a winner against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, and he’s proving to be an exciting young talent.

Fernandes will be thankful for Garnacho bailing his team out with seconds to go, and he’s heaped praise on the Argentine.

? "He has a lot of talent." Bruno Fernandes is in high praise of the game winner Alejandro Garnacho pic.twitter.com/uIgYildUHt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 13, 2022

It’s an exciting time for Garnacho, who must be close to becoming a regular starter at Manchester United.