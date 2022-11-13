Video: Christian Eriksen finishes off excellent Manchester United counter-attack

Fulham FC Manchester United FC
Christian Eriksen opened the scoring for Manchester United, finishing off a fast counter-attack against Fulham.

Casemiro won the ball superbly in midfield, breaking up a Fulham attack. Manchester United turned defence into attack in a matter of seconds, with Anthony Martial slotting in Bruno Fernandes, who squared the ball to Eriksen to finish.

The Danish midfielder opened his account for Manchester United, topping off an impressive first few months at the club just before the international break.

Pictures below from Beinsports, Sky Sports and ESPN.

