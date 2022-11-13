Dan James equalised for Fulham against his former club Manchester United just moments are coming onto the pitch.

Manchester United fans could have predicted this one a mile off as soon as they saw James on the sideline ready to come.

Just moments after entering the field, James pounced in the box to guide the ball past David De Gea and equalise for Fulham against Manchester United.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

DAN JAMES SCORES AGAINST HIS OLD CLUB. FULHAM 1-1 MAN UTD. #FULMUN pic.twitter.com/s8Ah3ware4 — sportszn (@user488585) November 13, 2022

It just HAD to be, DAN JAMES! ? SUPER SUB!! ?? pic.twitter.com/PEeO0xTKD6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2022

James didn’t have the most successful period with Manchester United, but he’s beginning to find his feet again with Fulham.