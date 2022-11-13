(Video) Danny Ings converts penalty to equalise for Aston Villa against Brighton

Aston Villa have now levelled the scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex after a disastrous start saw the Villans go 1-0 down after 49 seconds.



A mistake between Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz saw Alexis Mac Allister quick on the scene to capitalise and open the scoring against Villa’s scrambling defence.

It was the worst start possible to Unai Emery’s second game in charge however, his side have bounced back 19 minutes later after John McGinn drew a foul in the penalty area and the referee awarded the spot kick. It was then converted by Ings to level the tie and give both teams everything to play for.

Watch the goal below:

VILLA ARE LEVEL! ? Ings converts from the spot after Dunk brings down McGinn! ? pic.twitter.com/Nd1Ext0GXQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2022

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.