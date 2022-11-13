(Video) Embarassment for Villa as mistake leads to Brighton opening scoring within a minute

Aston Villa FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Brighton and Hove Albion lead Aston Villa 1-0 at the Amex after a disastrous mistake from Emi Martinez. 

The Seagulls are ahead in the penultimate Premier League match before the World Cup thanks to Alexis Mac Allister’s quick instincts.

Martinez looked to pass the ball to Douglas Luiz, who was far too slow and unaware as Mac Allister was fast on his tail to beat the Villa man to the stray pass.

More Stories / Latest News
Argentina striker could now be heading to Leeds United
Dortmund CEO issues transfer update on Bellingham: “We can’t afford to have a fight financially”
Ian Wright blasts Leeds player; suggests he is lazy

The Argentine then steadied himself before striking the ball past a scrambling Villa defence and red-faced Martinez, who the goalscorer will be travelling with to Qatar to represent their national side. Take a look at the opener below:

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.

More Stories Alexis Mac Allister Aston Villa Brighton and Hove Albion Roberto De Zerbi Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.