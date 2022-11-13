Brighton and Hove Albion lead Aston Villa 1-0 at the Amex after a disastrous mistake from Emi Martinez.

The Seagulls are ahead in the penultimate Premier League match before the World Cup thanks to Alexis Mac Allister’s quick instincts.

Martinez looked to pass the ball to Douglas Luiz, who was far too slow and unaware as Mac Allister was fast on his tail to beat the Villa man to the stray pass.

The Argentine then steadied himself before striking the ball past a scrambling Villa defence and red-faced Martinez, who the goalscorer will be travelling with to Qatar to represent their national side. Take a look at the opener below:

WHAT A START FOR BRIGHTON!! ?? "Villa shouldn't be looking at the referee, they should be looking at themselves…" pic.twitter.com/T4nydZRO0J — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2022

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.