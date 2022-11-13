(Video) Ings nets brace and puts Aston Villa in front at the Amex

Aston Villa FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Danny Ings has netted his second goal of the game and put Aston Villa ahead at the Amex against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Villa got off to a dismal start as a mistake from Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz was capitalised on by Alexis Mac Allister, who opened the scoring in only 49 seconds.

They then levelled through a penalty kick after John McGinn was brought down in the area. It was converted by Ings to level the tie.

The Seagulls then displayed some shaky defending and Unai Emery’s side were able to net their second of the match and take the lead through an Ings brace. Watch the goal below:

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.

