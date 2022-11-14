18-year-old Andrey Santos, a teenage midfielder linked to a £35million transfer to Premier League powerhouse Newcastle United, has played down rumors of an impending departure from Vasco da Gama, according to Globo Esporte.

The Tyneside club has been strongly linked with Santos in past few months but it looks like the deal might have to wait as player isn’t keen on leaving his hometown.

“(I am) happy for everything that is happening; the result of a lot of work, everything happening naturally. My parents and my manager help me. I know that everything will happen at the right time for my dreams to come true,” Santos explains.

“But there’s nothing for now.” – said Santos.

“I’m happy about my first season as a professional. In my first year, establishing myself as a starter,” Santos adds.

“I’ve always scored a lot of goals. I always left my mark since I was little. And, in the professional game, it was no different in that first year. I was able to maintain consistency and I hope to continue that way.”