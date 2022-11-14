Liverpool and Man City in race for transfer of wonderkid with €30m buy-out clause

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly alongside Barcelona in the race for the transfer of Las Palmas wonderkid Alberto Moleiro.

The 19-year-old winger looks an outstanding talent with a big future in the game, and it could be that there’s a decent chance he’ll move to the Premier League for the next step in his development.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool and Man City now look to be serious players in the race for Moleiro’s signature, with the youngster having a bargain release clause of just €30million.

Moleiro looks like he will surely go on to achieve great things, and Liverpool could certainly be a good move for him due to Jurgen Klopp’s willingness to trust and develop young players.

The Spain Under-21 international might find regular first-team football a little harder to come by at Man City given the squad Pep Guardiola has at his disposal, though it’s also easy to see why it might be tempting for him to learn from an all-time managerial great.