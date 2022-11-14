Jamie Carragher provides response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s outburst which Man United fans will agree with

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has given his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest outburst and it is one Manchester United fans will agree with.

Ronaldo has been acting up since the summer after failing to leave the club because they didn’t qualify for the Champions League and it is a situation that has been handled pretty well by the new boss, Erik ten Hag.

It is not a nice situation for the Dutch coach to be in but he has still been able to get his ideas across to the rest of the players and has given the Old Trafford faithful results.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo has had a go at Ten Hag and several other figures associated with Man United and not only does it come across very badly but it couldn’t have dropped at a worse time, as United fans are still overjoyed after their team beat Fulham 2-1 with a last-minute winner.

Jamie Carragher gives an accurate response to Ronaldo’s outburst

Following the release of the Ronaldo footage, pundit Jamie Carragher said on the whole situation: “99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.”

He added: “The 1% will be Rio [Ferdinand], Roy [Keane] & Patrice [Evra]…”

While none of the aforementioned trio have addressed Ronaldo’s comments at present, they are bordering on indefensible from a United perspective.

Man United fans will indeed be behind their manager as they have shown all season long.