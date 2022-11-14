The Real Madrid defender has shown an admirable act of kindness as he prepares to feature at the forthcoming World Cup.

According to Marca (via Bleacher Report), Antonio Rudiger will donate all of his expected World Cup earnings to finance the operations of 11 children in Sierra Leone, the country his mother is from.

Antonio Rüdiger has donated all his expected World Cup earnings to help 11 children undergo surgery in Sierra Leone, the country where his mother is from, per @marca pic.twitter.com/COm3n1Jh3i — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 14, 2022

The 29-year-old will represent Germany at the tournament after continuing his fine form at Chelsea to his new challenge at Real Madrid. He joined the reigning European champions in the summer after spending five years in London.

In that time, he lifted a Champions League trophy, as well as three FA Cups, a Europa League, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

He was previously named in the Germany squad for both the Euro 2020 and 2018 World Cul, after missing Euro 2016 through injury. In 2017, he won the FIFA Confederations Cup with his national team.

Germany’s World Cup opponents

Germany kick off their quest for the trophy against Japan on November 23. They will also face Spain and Costa Rica in Group E.