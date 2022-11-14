Chelsea have reportedly placed Napoli’s Victor Osimhen at the top of their transfer list as they look to bolster the squad’s forward options.

The 25-year-old has netted nine goals and two assists in only 11 Serie A appearances so far and has been a crucial figure in his side’s outstanding start to the season; they are eight points clear at the top of the league table and qualified to the Champions League Round of 16 after finishing the group stage as league leaders – they are unbeaten in both competitions.

On the other hand, Chelsea are in turmoil heading into the international break. Eighth-placed in the Premier League and winless in five matches. They have lost three consecutive games, their worst streak since 2002.

Osimhen deal unlikely despite Chelsea interest

According to 90min, Graham Potter is on the hunt for an out-an-out striker and Osimhen is top of the list. However, a deal is “likely to prove difficult and expensive”. The Italian giants will be reluctant to let their star man go during the campaign; if they did, he could prove costly.