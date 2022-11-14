Journalist tips Chelsea as “favourites” for major transfer as rivals see €45m bid rejected

Chelsea are reportedly looking like the current favourites for the transfer of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, according to journalist Jorge Nicola.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, with English translation from Sport Witness, Nicola claims Chelsea have done a great deal of work on moving into position for Endrick, as they seek to make the Brazilian wonderkid the face of their project in the future.

The reporter adds that Paris Saint-Germain have seen a bid of around €45million turned down by Palmeiras, who seem to be holding out for closer to €60m for the talented 16-year-old.

Endrick is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in world football right now, and it would be exciting to see him moving to the Premier League.

It could be that this teenage forward ends up being the next Neymar, and it would be a nice change to see a generational talent of that calibre making his name in English football.

Chelsea aren’t in the best shape at the moment, though, so it will be interesting to see if PSG can put together a better offer and tempt the player to the French capital.

“Talking to people here and there, I have the impression that Chelsea are the favourites to get the athlete,” Nicola said.

“Maybe not for the financial issue, but for the whole package. Chelsea, since the first day that Endrick turned 16 years old, have been doing a series of projects trying to include Endrick in a big package.

“The idea is to make him the face of Chelsea from the moment he can move to Europe, when he turns 18.”