Chelsea make contact with agent of sought-after Brighton attacker

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with the agent of Leandro Trossard.

This is according to Blues reporter Simon Phillips, who has been told by sources that contacts have been made, but Chelsea are not yet in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Trossard is viewed as an ideal replacement for Hakim Ziyech, as the Moroccan has been seeking a move away from London for some time.

The Seagulls attacker is in prolific form this season so far; netting seven goals and two assists in only 14 appearances, as well as a hat-trick at Anfield.

Graham Potter is already well acquainted with the Belgian from his time in charge at Brighton, and will know exactly how to utilise the star in this current lacklustre Chelsea squad.

Trossard can continue prolific form through World Cup

Trossard will be representing his national team at the forthcoming World Cup tournament in Qatar and may attract more interest from major clubs if he continues his form through the competition.