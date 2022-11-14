Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on Chelsea star’s contract talks

Fabrizio Romano has addressed the recent Chelsea rumours involving Mason Mount and his contract talks with the Blues.

The England international’s current contract expires in 2024, and the club will surely be eager to get him to commit his long-term future as soon as possible.

Chelsea’s talks with Mount had been reported as stalling somewhat by the Telegraph, but what’s the truth behind this speculation?

Responding to the rumours in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that talks have been ongoing for some time and that it remains under discussion, even if it’s not quite done yet.

“Despite some speculation doing the rounds, I’m told there have been talks ongoing for a long time between Mason Mount and Chelsea,” Romano explained.

“It’s still not done but it’s under discussion, and for Chelsea it’s seen as an important priority to extend Mount’s deal.

“I know some fans are focusing on him during this run of poor form, but I think they should keep Mount as he’s a big player for them, and still young with the potential to improve.”

Mount hasn’t been at his best in recent games, but he’s far from the only one in this Chelsea side who’s struggling at the moment.

This could soon start to put pressure on Graham Potter, but Romano wrote in yesterday’s column that the project will take time, so it requires some patience from the club’s fans.

“All people at Chelsea know that this will take time. It takes time to bring in new ideas, new manager, new methods, and of course the new directors who will join the club in 2023… it’s part of the rebuilding,” he said.

“Everything is new at Chelsea, we’re only a few months into this new era. I think this World Cup break comes at a good time for them. It’s an opportunity to re-start, understand the new vision, and work hard for it.”