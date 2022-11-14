Clubs across Europe monitoring young Leeds United fullback

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is attracting interest across Europe after making a name for himself in the first team. 

The 21-year-old has made seven appearances for Leeds’ first team over the last two seasons and has featured across the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

In January 2022, Drameh departed Leeds for Championship team Cardiff City on a loan spell for the remainder of the 2021/2022 campaign. After making 22 appearances for the Welsh side, he was named the club’s Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season.

Since returning to Yorkshire, he has continued to impress despite only making short cameos and may leave Leeds as soon as January.

European clubs line up January move for youngster

According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle are all “keen” on signing the star over the winter.

Given his spell at Cardiff, Drameh will be used to the thrill of first-team football and will expect to be a regular name on the team sheet wherever he goes, which may prove to be the deciding factor in his decision.

 

