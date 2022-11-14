Newcastle United are flying in the Premier League heading into the World Cup break but that, unfortunately, has come at a terrible time for the club.

With 15 games played, the Magpies are third in the league and have only lost once this season; with the club looking like genuine top-four contenders at the moment, having solidified their place further at the weekend beating rivals Chelsea.

A new report about Newcastle from The Athletic has provided information on how the Magpies are feeling internally about the World Cup forcing the Premier League to take a break and halting their momentum.

They report that people within St. James’ Park have admitted that the break is coming at the worst possible time as everything at Newcastle seems to be running smoothly and they’re not wrong.

Momentum is huge in football, and Eddie Howe’s side are now at risk of losing it.

Things could happen over the next six weeks that could affect the club’s run of form, such as injuries, but the St. James’ Park faithful will hope that is not the case when the club returns to action against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on December 20.