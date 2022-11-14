Cristiano Ronaldo could make a shock move to one of Manchester United’s Premier League rivals as he seeks a move away from Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old has been very vocal regarding his issues with United; he detailed to Piers Morgan how he believed the club were forcing him out, his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag and how he feels “betrayed”.

It now looks as though Ronaldo will never play for the Red Devils again, as the international break means club football resumes just days away from the January transfer window opening.

In the summer, when the five-time Ballon D’Or winner had a desire to find a new club, Chelsea were one name on the list of potential suitors. However, then manager Thomas Tuchel opted against a transfer. The German felt as though Ronaldo did not fit his plans in London.

Now Tuchel has been replaced by Graham Potter, could a deal be on the cards?

Chelsea’s interest in Ronaldo

According to Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea and their new owner Todd Boehly are “not unwilling” to oversee a transfer for the Portugal captain.