Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future has been thrown into huge doubt after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal international has slammed Erik ten Hag, whilst accusing Man Utd of trying to force him out and criticising their lack of progress since the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

At this point, Red Devils fans will surely just want to see the back of Ronaldo, who has been a big unwanted distraction so far this season, but it could be that he’ll be on his way to one of their biggest Premier League rivals.

Latest odds from Betfair have Chelsea as the 4/1 favourites to be Ronaldo’s next club, while Roma and Sporting Lisbon are just behind.

A return to Real Madrid is priced surprisingly high at 50/1, with full odds below…

Ronaldo’s next club odds (via Betfair)