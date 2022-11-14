Cristiano Ronaldo to be fined £1million by Manchester United for controversial interview

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be fined £1million by Manchester United as a punishment for his explosive and controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal international has publicly slammed the state of Man Utd since his return, hitting out at a lack of progress made since Sir Alex Ferguson’s days at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo also made it clear he did not respect current manager Erik ten Hag, with the Dutch tactician barely playing him this season since he left Ajax to take the United job.

Now, according to the Metro, it seems Ronaldo will be punished with a £1m fine, supposedly the equivalent of two weeks’ wages.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC decide to take any further action, as some fans and pundits will surely now think the player cannot realistically play for the club again.

A report from the Sun states that Ten Hag will meet with Red Devils chiefs today to discuss the situation, so we may hear about further punishments later in the day.