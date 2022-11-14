“You’ll be forcing me to commit a crime” – Joe Lycett sends message to David Beckham over Qatar World Cup support

Comedian Joe Lycett has issued an ultimatum to former Manchester United and England star David Beckham over his support for Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

Beckham has been a paid ambassador for the gulf state, despite its dire record on LGBTQ+ rights, with Lycett pointing out that it is one of the worst places in the world to be gay.

Watch the comedian’s video below as he threatens to throw £10,000 into a shredder unless Beckham withdraws his support for Qatar before the opening ceremony of the World Cup, urging the former footballer to preserve his reputation as a gay icon…

Beckham has previously been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, but it’s hard to square that with his backing of Qatar as the host nation for this year’s World Cup, so it will be interesting to see how the 47-year-old responds to Lycett’s message here.

Beckham has also been criticised by an England LGBTQ+ fan group, with Di Cunningham, co-founder of Three Lions Pride, saying they have been “so disappointed” to see the former England captain promoting the competition.

She said: “One of the difficulties we’re having is people taking the money in order to promote Qatar, to promote the World Cup.

“We’re just so disappointed because the LGBTQ+ community has had David Beckham on a pedestal as a great ally, and then it turns out he’s an ambassador for this World Cup and that’s incredibly disappointing. So I hope the message has got through that people will be criticised for that.”