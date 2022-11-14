Former Leeds United defender and BBC Sport pundit Jon Newsome has said that left-back Junior Firpo is ‘nowhere near good enough’ to play for the Whites.

Firpo hasn’t had the impact Leeds would’ve wanted when they signed him back in the summer transfer window of 2021 and has been absent throughout the majority of the current campaign after suffering a knee injury during pre-season.

The left-back’s position has been occupied by Pascal Struijk this campaign, who usually plays at centre-back, and that kind of says it all when it comes to the former Barcelona man.

Speaking about Firpo to BBC Radio Leeds, Newsome said: “They signed Firpo, they put a lot of money into him. I don’t think he’s anywhere near good enough.

“And I think that the fact that he doesn’t get picked week-in, week-out alludes to that. So that’s another area that needs strengthening. And yes it does then free up Struijk to go and play in the middle of the park if that’s the way you want to go.”