Presnel Kimpembe has been ruled out of the World Cup just six days before the tournament will kick off in Qatar.

He has been replaced in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad by Monaco’s Axel Disasi. Kimpembe has struggled throughout the 2022/2023 campaign to stay fit and more recently sustained a hamstring injury on October 9, which kept him sidelined for eight PSG matches across all competitions. After he recovered, he went on to pick up an Achilles tendon issue on October 29.

The Frenchman has played since but has been deemed not fit enough to appear at the competition. This season, he has featured just 11 times for the French giants.

Kimpembe is already a World Cup winner

Kimpembe lifted the World Cup in 2018 with Les Blues and would have likely set his sights on winning the lucrative trophy again this time around, especially given the strength of the France national team. Other notable omissions include past winners N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba; the two midfielders have also suffered long-term injuries.