Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles may leave the club soon due to lack of game time.

Journalist Peter O’Rourke has shared his thoughts with This Is Futbol on Lascelles’ future.

The 29-year-old has played only one full match this season and featured in another three league games. This is largely down to him dropping down the pecking order under Eddie Howe, as the manager prefers his own arrivals Dan Burn and Sven Botman, who they secured last summer. Fabian Schar has also been in fine form the Magpies.

The club are enjoying a remarkable season so far, sitting third-placed in the league table and above the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Due to this, Howe seems to deploying only his most trustworthy lieutenants to bolster Newcastle’s backline.

O’Rourke believes Lascelles will push for a move and, given their financial status, the Magpies will oblige and seek a new alternative to reinforce the centre-back department.

O’Rourke weighs in

He said: “He’s seemingly behind Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and also Dan Burn probable for those centre-backs right now. And maybe if he feels, he’s not getting enough opportunities, he might have to move on and I’m sure Newcastle, where they’re going might even be looking to strengthen defensively as well.”